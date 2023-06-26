The Browns’ road cities tour articles coming this week

I’ve been part of Dawgs By Nature for over 17 years since its inception in 2006, and those of you who have followed me closely may know that I also launched a hobby travel channel on YouTube called Poko Traveler a couple of years ago. I try to cover a lot of neighborhoods in the Cleveland area, but I also show off and do tours of cities that I visit.

I also love tying the two hobbies together, such as when I did several videos leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft being hosted in Downtown Cleveland. I’ll be tying the football and travel aspects together again over the next two weeks in a mini-series of posts that take a look at the city that the Browns’ road opponents are located in. That will include separate articles on:

Pittsburgh

Indianapolis

Seattle

Baltimore

Denver

Los Angeles

Houston

Cincinnati

Out of those eight cities, I’ve only been to two of them — which certainly does not make me an expert on the cities, but from all the cities that I have traveled in, I’ve been accustom to certain things like the airport system, rail/bus system, where stadiums are located in vicinity to their downtown area, the top tourist attractions, a unique neighborhood or two outside of downtown, and more.

I’ll be doing a travel summary on each of the cities. Since I have been to both Seattle and Denver, those articles will be suggestions based on my experience, while the other cities will be structured as “the agenda I would set if I was visiting there.” There will also be a football element to the articles, as I’ll discuss the location of the stadium and training facility. If any of you have additional comments on each city, they would be more than welcomed!

I’ll be going in order of teams on the schedule, so we’ll start right off the bat with the city of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.