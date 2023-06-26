Breaking down Browns RT Jack Conklin’s contract extension from the end of last season

At the end of last season, the Cleveland Browns reached a contract extension with RT Jack Conklin. The quick hitter version of the details were reporting that it was a 4-year extension with $60 million, with $31 million fully guaranteed. Just like we broke down the year-by-year details of the contract for every Browns free agent signing and trade acquisition in 2023, though, let’s take a similar look at how Conklin’s deal is broken down.

Even though it was a contract extension for Conklin, he would have been a free agent after the season. However, he would have had two void years in 2023 and 2024, with a $3 million bonus in each year that would’ve accelerated to a $6 million dead cap hit in 2023 if he had not re-signed with the club. Now, those amounts appear to be staying in their respective years. When differentiating the old money ($6 million) vs. new money ($60 million), that is the differentiation to make, as well as the fact that because the extension happened during the 2022 season, the Browns allocated $600,000 of Conklin’s $3 million signing bonus (spread over five years) against the 2022 cap.

RT Jack Conklin Cap Hits, Year by Year Year Base Salary Old Bonus Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Old Bonus Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2022 N/A N/A $600,000 N/A N/A $600,000 2023 $1,165,000 $3,000,000 $600,000 $2,197,000 $1,000,000 $7,962,000 2024 $4,500,000 $3,000,000 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $12,967,000 2025 $14,000,000 $0 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $19,467,000 2026 $14,000,000 $0 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $19,467,000 2027 $0 $0 $0 $3,867,000 $0 $3,867,000 2028 $0 $0 $0 $1,670,000 $0 $1,670,000 Total $33,665,000 $6,000,000 $3,000,000 $19,335,000 $4,000,000 $66,000,000