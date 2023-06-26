 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Browns RT Jack Conklin’s contract extension from the end of last season

A breakdown of old cap hits vs. new cap hits on his extension signed last December.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

At the end of last season, the Cleveland Browns reached a contract extension with RT Jack Conklin. The quick hitter version of the details were reporting that it was a 4-year extension with $60 million, with $31 million fully guaranteed. Just like we broke down the year-by-year details of the contract for every Browns free agent signing and trade acquisition in 2023, though, let’s take a similar look at how Conklin’s deal is broken down.

Even though it was a contract extension for Conklin, he would have been a free agent after the season. However, he would have had two void years in 2023 and 2024, with a $3 million bonus in each year that would’ve accelerated to a $6 million dead cap hit in 2023 if he had not re-signed with the club. Now, those amounts appear to be staying in their respective years. When differentiating the old money ($6 million) vs. new money ($60 million), that is the differentiation to make, as well as the fact that because the extension happened during the 2022 season, the Browns allocated $600,000 of Conklin’s $3 million signing bonus (spread over five years) against the 2022 cap.

RT Jack Conklin Cap Hits, Year by Year

Year Base Salary Old Bonus Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit
2022 N/A N/A $600,000 N/A N/A $600,000
2023 $1,165,000 $3,000,000 $600,000 $2,197,000 $1,000,000 $7,962,000
2024 $4,500,000 $3,000,000 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $12,967,000
2025 $14,000,000 $0 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $19,467,000
2026 $14,000,000 $0 $600,000 $3,867,000 $1,000,000 $19,467,000
2027 $0 $0 $0 $3,867,000 $0 $3,867,000
2028 $0 $0 $0 $1,670,000 $0 $1,670,000
Total $33,665,000 $6,000,000 $3,000,000 $19,335,000 $4,000,000 $66,000,000
  • I have broken this table down a little different than my other examples in an attempt to show the new $60 million amount.
  • Remember what I said before the table, then: $6 million (see old bonus column) comes from his previous contract. If you take that away, that’s where you get your $60 million extension. Now that we have the background noise of the old deal out of the way, let’s talk about the extension details.
  • Conklin has a per-game roster bonus of $58,823 for 2023-2027. However, per Over the Cap, the 2023 and 2024 roster bonuses became fully guaranteed already, so it appears as though he’s already banked $2 million of that for the first two years.
  • He has an option bonus of $10.985 million for 2023, and an option bonus of $8.35 million in 2024. Each of those gets broken down into five year periods, which is why you have two void years in 2027 and 2028.
  • His 2023 base salary ($1.165 million), 2024 base salary ($4.5 million), option bonuses from 2023 and 2024, and $3.25 million of his 2025 base salary are fully guaranteed, in addition to the aforementioned $2 million in roster bonuses that are now guaranteed, summing to the $30+ million in guaranteed money under the new deal.
  • In terms of when you can cut Conklin if necessary, it’s really not a sensible option until the last year of his deal, 2026, when he would have a $10 million cap hit. And even then, you’d hope his skills haven’t diminished so much that you’re looking to get rid of him.

