Breaking down Browns RT Jack Conklin’s contract extension from the end of last season

At the end of last season, the Cleveland Browns reached a contract extension with RT Jack Conklin. The quick hitter version of the details were reporting that it was a 4-year extension with $60 million, with $31 million fully guaranteed. Just like we broke down the year-by-year details of the contract for every Browns free agent signing and trade acquisition in 2023, though, let’s take a similar look at how Conklin’s deal is broken down.
Even though it was a contract extension for Conklin, he would have been a free agent after the season. However, he would have had two void years in 2023 and 2024, with a $3 million bonus in each year that would’ve accelerated to a $6 million dead cap hit in 2023 if he had not re-signed with the club. Now, those amounts appear to be staying in their respective years. When differentiating the old money ($6 million) vs. new money ($60 million), that is the differentiation to make, as well as the fact that because the extension happened during the 2022 season, the Browns allocated $600,000 of Conklin’s $3 million signing bonus (spread over five years) against the 2022 cap.
RT Jack Conklin Cap Hits, Year by Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Old Bonus
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|$600,000
|N/A
|N/A
|$600,000
|2023
|$1,165,000
|$3,000,000
|$600,000
|$2,197,000
|$1,000,000
|$7,962,000
|2024
|$4,500,000
|$3,000,000
|$600,000
|$3,867,000
|$1,000,000
|$12,967,000
|2025
|$14,000,000
|$0
|$600,000
|$3,867,000
|$1,000,000
|$19,467,000
|2026
|$14,000,000
|$0
|$600,000
|$3,867,000
|$1,000,000
|$19,467,000
|2027
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,867,000
|$0
|$3,867,000
|2028
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,670,000
|$0
|$1,670,000
|Total
|$33,665,000
|$6,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$19,335,000
|$4,000,000
|$66,000,000
- I have broken this table down a little different than my other examples in an attempt to show the new $60 million amount.
- Remember what I said before the table, then: $6 million (see old bonus column) comes from his previous contract. If you take that away, that’s where you get your $60 million extension. Now that we have the background noise of the old deal out of the way, let’s talk about the extension details.
- Conklin has a per-game roster bonus of $58,823 for 2023-2027. However, per Over the Cap, the 2023 and 2024 roster bonuses became fully guaranteed already, so it appears as though he’s already banked $2 million of that for the first two years.
- He has an option bonus of $10.985 million for 2023, and an option bonus of $8.35 million in 2024. Each of those gets broken down into five year periods, which is why you have two void years in 2027 and 2028.
- His 2023 base salary ($1.165 million), 2024 base salary ($4.5 million), option bonuses from 2023 and 2024, and $3.25 million of his 2025 base salary are fully guaranteed, in addition to the aforementioned $2 million in roster bonuses that are now guaranteed, summing to the $30+ million in guaranteed money under the new deal.
- In terms of when you can cut Conklin if necessary, it’s really not a sensible option until the last year of his deal, 2026, when he would have a $10 million cap hit. And even then, you’d hope his skills haven’t diminished so much that you’re looking to get rid of him.
