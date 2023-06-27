Daily Dawg Chow 6/27: Cade York trying to get better in bad weather

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN ranks Browns “weapons” outside of the top 10 (Jared Mueller) Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper & David Njoku are not enough to move up the rankings
- Community Convo: Long July 4th weekend, what is on the menu? (Jared Mueller) Browns fans sharing with Browns fans, what does a summer holiday menu look like for you?
- Daily Dawg Chow 6/26: Juan Thornhill setting the tone for the Browns in 2023 (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cade York taking simpler kicking approach to improve in inclement weather (clevelandbrowns.com) “Literally five minutes after I got drafted, I got a phone call in my dad’s Jeep in the parking lot of a Walk-On’s in Baton Rouge, and the first question was, ‘How are you going to deal with zero degrees and 45 mile per hour winds?’
- 76 days until Browns season opener: Every player to wear 76 for Cleveland (Browns Wire) “In the team’s history, there haven’t been many players to wear the number 76 which of course is a retired number for Cleveland.”
- How will Ogbo Okoronkwo contribute in the Browns defense this season? (cleveland.com) “Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 base defense is all about one word: aggressiveness. From the line to the secondary, to stay conservative is not an option. Consistent pressure is the way to go.”
- Browns Duo Ranked the Best at Their Position in NFL (Sports Illustrated) “Bitonio and Teller are one of just two guard duos to each rank inside the top 20 in PFF grade, the other being Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis, neither of whom topped 700 offensive snaps while both Bitonio and Teller each went over 900.”
- How Myles Garrett could get 20+ sacks in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives a statistical and historical analysis of 20 sack players over time.
