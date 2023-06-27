Surprising Browns WR noted as “offseason standout”

The Cleveland Browns offseason was loaded with big signings, trades and, now, expectations. With QB Deshaun Watson going into his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback, GM Andrew Berry did a lot of work to surround him with talent. The big additions came in trading for WR Elijah Moore, signing TE Jordan Akins and drafting WR Cedric Tillman.

Berry also significantly upgraded the defense to try to make sure Watson and the offense were not in shootouts.

Despite all of the additions, ESPN didn’t have the Browns group of weapons listed in their top 10.

Despite all of the additions, another ESPN article didn’t have a big name listed as Cleveland’s “offseason standout.” Instead, WR Marquise Goodwin was given that moniker:

Yet another under-the-radar addition, the 32-year-old Goodwin, dominated Cleveland’s minicamp, flashing the downfield wheels that could make him an intriguing weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson. When asked about Goodwin’s speed, Watson said, “It opens up other guys underneath ... the run game and also the intermediate and short game.” Goodwin won’t be a primary option, but he could be an impactful one.

The signing of Goodwin was met with mostly no reaction. Sure he was fast but would that translate on the field? Goodwin’s tragedy-filled story also included Olympic accomplishments but his on-the-field play garnered him a small contract this offseason.

Pure speed receivers, outside of a player like Tyreek Hill, are often more impactful than the box score says. Having a player capable of taking a cornerback and safety with him 30-plus yards down the field really opens things up, as Watson notes, for other players.

Berry was hoping he had that player when he drafted Anthony Schwartz but his inability to catch puts him on the roster bubble going into year 3. Goodwin, especially this offseason, has shown he has both the speed and hands to make an impact.

