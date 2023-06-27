Browns DE Myles Garrett hints at goals, and favorite teammate while annihilating kids at youth football camp

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett led a camp with kids from grades 1-8 for the second year in a row. With the assistance from a selection of local coaches, the campers experienced various stations specializing in the fundamentals of football. The camp was located at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, OH.

Even though it was a camp for kids, Garrett wasn't taking it lightly on them (all in good fun):

#Browns Myles Garrett not taking it easy on his campers today

You can tell that Garrett was having a blast at the event:

Couple pics from Myles Garrett's Pro Camp this morning. Garrett showed them the ropes. #Browns

Some other notes that the media in attendance gathered:

1. Garrett is aiming for 20 sacks this season. That would be a career high, as he has topped out at 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

2. When asked who is favorite teammate was, Garrett reportedly kept naming RG Wyatt Teller. Someone should've asked Garrett what he thought about Jadeveon Clowney.

3. Pro Football Talk noted that Garrett looked a little leaner than the 272 lbs he was billed at last year. When asked about it at camp, he hinted that he might be a little lighter, before adding that it wasn't that much of a difference. Instead, he's focusing on the finer details of his game and technique with the new defensive staff.