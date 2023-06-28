Daily Dawg Chow 6/28: Browns once again linked to DeAndre Hopkins

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett passes away in drowning accident (Chris Pokorny) Mallett’s first career NFL start came in a victory against the Cleveland Browns in 2014.
- The best player to wear No. 28 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Ben Davis was a talented cornerback during his seven years in Cleveland, but was not the most-famous sibling in his family.
- National report: Browns not out on DeAndre Hopkins, new suitor identified (Jared Mueller) With no hurry to make a decision, NFL free agency rumors continue for DeAndre Hopkins
- Surprising Browns WR noted as “offseason standout” (Jared Mueller) Marquise Goodwin has flown under the radar but can fly on the field
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Report: Browns Still Lurking at Possibly Signing WR DeAndre Hopkins (Sports Illustrated) “To this point, the only two teams that Hopkins has had a visit with are the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. The most buzz is coming from the Patriots, who have an obvious fit for him.”
- If the Browns don’t acquire DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook, who are free-agent alternatives? (cleveland.com) “While the Browns sit with cap space of just under $17 million, the likelihood of signing either or both of those free agents is slim.”
- A true surprise standout for the Cleveland Browns makes ESPN’s list (Factory of Sadness) “The Browns made a couple of noteworthy moves to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason, trading for Elijah Moore and drafting Cedric Tillman in the third round.”
- 3 players the Cleveland Browns can’t lose to injury in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns have had their share of players that have suffered injuries in the past. There’s no better example than former quarterback Baker Mayfield who suffered an injury to his shoulder in the Week 2 game of the 2021 season.”
- Superbowl or bust for DeShaun Watson in 2023? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines proper expectations for this upcoming season
