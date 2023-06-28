NFL free agency: Suggestion for Browns to sign this run-stopping linebacker

We are oh-so-close to the start of Cleveland Browns training camp. Well, not that close but once July 4th rolls around, sports fans can be distracted by NBA free agency and MLB’s All-Star game just long enough for us to reach training camp in the third week of the month.

The Browns report to camp on 7/21.

NFL free agency and the NFL draft have kept Cleveland fans busy. Continued DeAndre Hopkins rumors have also been helpful to push through the doldrums of the offseason.

With only a few weeks left until camp, Pro Football Focus has a suggestion for the Browns: Sign LB Myles Jack:

Myles Jack will still be just 28 years old for the duration of the 2023 season and has posted a missed tackle rate below 10% in three straight seasons. His 76 defensive stops against the run over that span rank 12th among off-ball linebackers.

Jack was an interesting prospect coming out of college where he played both linebacker and running back. As a freshman, Jack had seven rushing touchdowns, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Drafted high in the second round due to knee concerns, Jack played six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. As PFF noted, Jack has played the run well, racking up 104 tackles last season but just three tackles for loss.

His explosiveness has dropped over the years making him more of a two-down player.

During NFL free agency, GM Andrew Berry brought back Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk to the linebacker group. He also brought over Matthew Adams for his special teams ability and history with Bubba Ventrone.

After adding talent to the defensive line all offseason, bringing in Jack to compete for a roster spot would be interesting but the veteran may be waiting out a better chance for playing time.

What do you think about adding Myles Jack this late in the offseason?