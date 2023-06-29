Daily Dawg Chow 6/29: Jim Schwartz continues to shape new Browns defense

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Touring the Browns’ road cities: Pittsburgh and the meeting of the three rivers (Chris Pokorny) Learning more about some of the attractions in the city of Pittsburgh.
- Graph shows Browns top three corners were much better in man than zone in 2022 (Jared Mueller) The switch from Joe Woods to Jim Schwartz should work out just fine
- NFL free agency: Suggestion for Browns to sign this run-stopping linebacker (Jared Mueller) Myles Jack would be an interesting addition for the Browns
- Respect earned, respect given: Browns 1 of 3 Tier One fan bases (Jared Mueller) Three of the old franchises top the list
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns hire Erica Muhleman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships (clevelandbrowns.com) “With more than two decades of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, Muhleman will oversee all aspects of corporate partnership sales, activation and strategy to further maximize opportunities for the Cleveland Browns.”
- 2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction (Dawg Pound Daily) “Predictions are always fun, even when our favorite teams or players aren’t projected to do well. At this point in the offseason, content can be sparse, so a lot of projections are made during the down days of summer.”
- New Browns DT is one of ‘biggest technicians’ in Jim Schwartz’s scheme and has big opportunity ahead (cleveland.com) “Hurst has played in just two games over the last two seasons. Both of those appearances came in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers before ankle and calf injuries sidelined him the rest of the way.”
- Browns Underlying Stories: Alex Wright (Sports Illustrated) “The hope is that Wright could be a decent run-stopping end option that would evolve as a pass rusher with the flexibility to kick inside. Neither occurred in year one where Wright recorded just a 3.8 percent pressure rate without a sack for the year. To his credit, Wright did deflect five passes on the season.”
- No, Watson won’t throw for 5k yards but...that’s a good thing (Youtube) Quincy Carrier puts some perspective behind a prospective milestone
Do you believe Jim Schwartz will be the savior on defense or is his addition being overhyped? Join our Chow Community in the comments below or at least scroll down to see their thoughts, memes and GIFs
Loading comments...