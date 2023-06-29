Nick Chubb’s role expected to change some, touches will not in 2023

All NFL offseason for the Cleveland Browns has been about the personnel upgrades on the defensive side of the ball (including new DC Jim Schwartz) and how the team’s offense would change in 2023. NFL free agency brought in a load of new players to contribute right away while the NFL draft brought in some interesting now-and-later type players.

What hasn’t changed is that the Browns have the best running back in the league, Nick Chubb. Chubb came on strong after being unleashed as a rookie and deserves all the attention he can be given.

With an offense that might look similar to Chip Kelly’s, some wonder how Chubb will be used. With a talented roster, Cleveland needs to focus on winning football games not who gets the ball the most. Generally, getting Chubb involved is the best way to do that. We saw some interesting formations during minicamp that could make things very difficult for defenses.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Chubb’s touches this year are unlikely to go down but he may see more action as a receiver with a few fewer runs out of the backfield:

The Browns recognize that Chubb is a huge part of the offense, and that’s not changing anytime soon. This is still the AFC North, and there’s still weather to contend with in November and December. A strong running game will also support Watson’s more explosive passing game. In addition, Chubb will be used more as a receiver out of the backfield, so his touches might evolve, but he’ll get them.

While some Browns fans may want to see Chubb’s usage jump, Cleveland has been careful to not overwork their star back. Taking a long-term approach, the Browns seem content to keep Chubb at or below 300 carries every year to make sure they have him for as many quality seasons as possible.

In general, getting the ball on a reception will also limit the amount of wear and tear pounding Chubb gets compared to running the football.

How do you feel about the idea of Chubb getting a few fewer carries and a few more receptions this year?