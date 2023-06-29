Browns DT Perrion Winfrey putting in work this offseason

When the Cleveland Browns selected DT Perrion Winfrey in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was amped up and immediately talked about having a Dawg mentality. His season didn't go as smoothly as one had hoped, though: he was benched a couple of times for disciplinary reasons, and didn't show a high level of consistency.

He was then arrested this offseason after being accused of assault; but the misdemeanor case was dismissed recently after he completed a pretrial diversion program. Now, he is hoping to focus on the upcoming season, including getting into tip-top shape, as seen in this series of clips that Aaron Wilson posted to Twitter this week:

Work in the gym is a positive step, but he'll need to show a lot more growth to make the roster this year. The team signed Dalvin Tomlinson to start at one spot, and Siaka Ika was drafted in the third round of the 2023 Draft. Jordan Elliott figures to be in the mix with Tomlinson and Ika, and then after that you have a group of Maurice Hurst, Trysten Hill, and Tommy Togiai, to go along with Winfrey.