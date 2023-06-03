Breakdown of DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s contract with the Browns

The other day, we broke down how the contract for new Browns DE Za’Darius Smith was structured. Now, we’re going to start looking back at all of the other players who Cleveland added during free agency to see how their contract was structured, beginning with DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo signed a 3-year deal worth $19 million.
DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,080,000
|$1,100,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,180,000
|2024
|$1,660,000
|$1,100,000
|$850,000
|$510,000
|$4,120,000
|2025
|$2,235,000
|$1,100,000
|$1,501,000
|$510,000
|$5,346,000
|2026
|$0
|$1,100,000
|$1,501,000
|$0
|$2,601,000
|2027
|$0
|$1,100,000
|$1,501,000
|$0
|$2,601,000
|2028
|$0
|$0
|$1,501,000
|$0
|$1,501,000
|2029
|$0
|$0
|$651,000
|$0
|$651,000
|Total
|$4,975,000
|$5,500,000
|$7,505,000
|$1,020,000
|$19,000,000
- Okoronkwo has $10.83 million fully guaranteed, which consists of his 2023 base salary ($1.08 million), signing bonus ($5.5 million), and an option bonus of $4.25 million that kicks in for 2024.
- His 2024 base salary of $1.66 million becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year, so that is pretty likely to happen, especially since his option bonus that kicks in that year is already guaranteed. Therefore, he basically gets $12.49 million in guaranteed money.
- As mentioned earlier, Okoronkwo has an option bonus of $4.25 million that kicks in for 2024. He also has an option bonus (not guaranteed) worth $3.255 million that kicks in for 2025. When each of those respective option bonuses kick in, they will be spread over a five-year period.
- However, it is expected that Okoronkwo’s contract voids on February 20, 2025, prior to free agency in the year 2025. That’s why he only has a three-year deal, and then for cap purposes, all of that bonus/option money will get accelerated as dead cap for the Browns in 2025 worth $7.354 million. Since the void happens before the new league year that year, Cleveland would not be able to spread the dead cap over two seasons (i.e. as a post-June 1st cut).
- In 2024 and 2025, Okoronkwo can earn a $30,000 per-game roster bonus for every game that he’s active.
- The actual reality of Okoronkwo’s contract after the 2024 season, as far as cap hits go:
Actual Reality of DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s Contract in 2024
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,080,000
|$1,100,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,180,000
|2024
|$1,660,000
|$1,100,000
|$850,000
|$510,000
|$4,120,000
|2025
|$2,235,000
|$1,100,000
|$1,501,000
|$510,000
|$5,346,000
|2026
|$0
|$2,200,000
|$5,154,000
|$0
|$7,354,000
|Total
|$4,975,000
|$5,500,000
|$7,505,000
|$1,020,000
|$19,000,000
