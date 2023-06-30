Daily Dawg Chow 6/30: Is the Browns running game overrated?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: 2 Browns listed among biggest steals of the last decade (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is often a crap shoot but two current Browns players really outplayed their draft spots
- Community Convo: Who should return punts for the Browns this year? (Jared Mueller) One of the few uncertainties heading into the season is who is the Browns punt returner
- Bizarre QB power ranking is not kind to Deshaun Watson (Thomas Moore) Cleveland QB lands behind such talents as Kenny Pickett, Jordan Love and Desmond Ridder.
- Nick Chubb’s role expected to change some, touches will not in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Browns offense with Deshaun Watson will look different, impacting Nick Chubb
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns rushing attack is way overrated (Dawg Pound Daily) “Still, the Browns running game is imposing just because of Nick Chubb, but they will not be elite unless they can develop backups and role players. The 2023 offense needs backs who are decent receivers and blockers, i.e., who can parlay a good chip block into a receiving route, especially on screen plays.”
- Fantasy Insider Report: Cleveland Browns Look for Deshaun Watson to Return to MVP Form (Sports Illustrated) “Yes, Watson can return to form and have a big fantasy season. He needs to improve his pocket presence to fully re-establish himself as one of the league’s best.”
- 3 Browns players named as best player to wear their respective number (Browns Wire) “While Thomas is the best player to wear number 73 in NFL history, which other two Browns players cut it for Farrar? We take a look at all three here.”
- Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl (WSAZ) “Currently the Cleveland Browns have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.”
- These Browns are going to take huge leaps in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier profiles some players that are in a good position to break out this upcoming season
