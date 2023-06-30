NFL free agency: 11 Browns remain unsigned from last year’s team

The Cleveland Browns busy offseason has led to what looks like a much-improved roster. On paper. In June, almost July.

On the field, the Browns have been here before. There has been expectations. There has been talent. There has been hype.

There has been, mostly, failure.

A couple of the big names involved in that hype and failure lead Cleveland’s list of players still on the free agent market: safety John Johnson III and DE Jadeveon Clowney. Johnson was a great player with the Los Angeles Rams but was used out of place by former DC Joe Woods. Clowney has played well, when healthy, but always wanted to be THE guy on a team despite rarely showing the ability to be that guy.

Johnson was replaced by Juan Thornhill this offseason while Clowney’s role will be shared by the additions of Za’Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo with Isaiah McGuire, selected in this year’s NFL draft, providing depth on the edge.

Besides Johnson and Clowney, nine other players that wore the Browns uniform last year are still available to be signed:

RB Kareem Hunt

OL Chris Hubbard

Safety Ronnie Harrison

LB Reggie Ragland

LB Jermaine Carter

LB Deion Jones

OL Joe Haeg

DE Stephen Weatherly

DE Chris Odom

While Cleveland has a need for a third-string running back, Hunt is unlikely to return. One of the three linebackers could be brought in for depth or if an injury occurs. Injuries could also lead to other players returning from the list but RB and LB are the areas where depth are a concern.

Besides Hunt, which former Brown from the list above (including JJ3 and Clowney) would you want to return this year?