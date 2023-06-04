Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/4/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Bubba Ventrone continues to rebuild Cade York (Thomas Moore) - Following last season, Cleveland Browns placekicker Cade York reflected on the campaign and talked about the need to stop working to refine his game and simply focus on being in game mode every Sunday. It is a message that new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is working to drive home to York as the duo continues preparations for the upcoming season.
- Joe Thomas has a new job coaching the Ravens... the Munich Ravens of the ELF (Jared Mueller) - A message received this morning almost stopped my heart and caused agony for Cleveland Browns fans worldwide. Quite simply, it was a version of this article’s title without the extra explanation: “Joe Thomas has a new job coaching the Ravens...”
- Breakdown of DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s contract with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) - The other day, we broke down how the contract for new Browns DE Za’Darius Smith was structured. Now, we’re going to start looking back at all of the other players who Cleveland added during free agency to see how their contract was structured, beginning with DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo signed a 3-year deal worth $19 million.
Cleveland Browns:
- Inside or outside? Doesn’t matter for Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward in new coverage scheme (Beacon Journal) - There’s a lot from a team’s voluntary offseason team activities you can’t put too much stock in long-term. The players, the ones who are there at least, are running around in just jerseys and helmets in non-contact drills. However, the OTAs are not without their benefits. There are opportunities to get a glimpse into potentially new personnel looks, especially with the Browns under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
- Could Rodney McLeod become the Browns’ defensive secret weapon? (cleveland.com) - The Browns defense has fully revamped this offseason, both the players and staff. With offseason workouts taking place, there will be questions regarding the X-factor, or secret weapon, for the engine of this defense. A candidate for that secret weapon is veteran safety Rodney McLeod.
- Jim Schwartz in middle of action and making presence felt (Browns Zone) - Jim Schwartz stands in front of the center with hands on his knees and ears and eyes wide open. As the Browns go through seven-on-seven drills in organized team activities, the veteran defensive coordinator doesn’t waste a chance to be right in the middle of the action.
NFL:
- Could loud and ‘up-tempo’ OC Todd Monken transform Ravens’ plodding offense? (ESPN) - Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to spread out defenses, throw the ball more and execute at a faster pace. But, as offseason practices began, the biggest difference in the Ravens’ offense wasn’t necessarily visible. It was more audible.
- Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver agree to terms on four-year extension (The Buffalo News) - The Buffalo Bills expressed their long-term confidence in Ed Oliver on Saturday, and also made headway in acquiring salary cap space and planning for the future on the defensive line. The Bills and the defensive tackle have agreed to terms on a four-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News.
- Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do ‘same exact thing’ as Aaron Rodgers (NFL.com) - The storyline for Green Bay all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won’t mean significant change.
