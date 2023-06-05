Daily Dawg Chow 6/5: Nick Chubb is pretty amazing

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- New Browns addition ‘primed for breakout season’ in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Elijah Moore has all the traits to take a big step for the Browns
- Appreciating running back Nick Chubb (Thomas Moore) Let’s take a moment to remember that Chubb is the league’s best running back and one of the best in Cleveland’s storied history.
- What’s the earliest you’ve ever left or turned off a Browns game? (Jared Mueller) The greatest fanbase in the world hasn’t always been treated to good, quality games
- Breakdown of DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s contract with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ defensive end has a couple of option bonuses mixed in.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- PFF’s Trevor Sikkema ranks Nick Chubb as the league’s best RB (Browns Wire) “Chubb takes the top honor here for his consistency. He’s never posted a rushing grade below 80.0, and his most recent grade of 90.7 in 2022 was a career high. Along with being one of the most physically gifted backs, he regularly forces missed tackles at one of the highest rates in the NFL and ranks near the top in yards-per-carry average.”
- Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: ‘A lot of work to do’ on offense (Akron Beacon Journal) “The last two weeks have provided the first chances to really field-test things with seven voluntary offseason team activities. They’ll be in the lab again for three days this week with mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday.”
- Juan Thornhill’s response to NBA doppelganger is pure gold (Browns Wire via Yahoo) “With hops like that, theories surrounding Thornhill and Brown are sure to take flight as the Nuggets compete for their first NBA Championship in franchise history and the Browns (conveniently, for the conspiratorially-minded) head into their slowest point of the offseason.”
- Browns DC Jim Schwartz drops a key hint on plans for this offseason addition (Clutch Points) “Like I said, he’s got some flexibility. He can play right, he can play left. He’s had a lot of success in this league. He brings great veteran leadership to us. There’s plenty and plenty of positives right there.”
- Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Miami (WOIO) “Miami-Dade Jail officials confirmed police arrested Callaway, the Browns’ former 4th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and current Dallas Cowboy, on a bench warrant for driving with a suspended license.”
- Should the Browns add another D-Lineman? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers how complete DL room is
