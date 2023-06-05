The Cleveland Browns may a series of minor roster moves on Monday as the team prepares for the start of the mandatory minicamp in Berea.

The club signed wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and offensive tackle Hunter Thedford. In a subsequent transaction, the Browns released offensive tackle Joe Haeg.

Browns have signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford. Also released T Joe Haeg. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 5, 2023

Henry was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of the University of Virginia. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Panthers before being released and eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons in mid-October, where he spent most of the rest of the season on the team’s practice squad.

Despite not appearing in a regular season game, the Falcons signed Henry to a reserve/futures contract in January of this year but ultimately decided to waive him on May 15.

Henry played two seasons at Virginia after transferring from Saint Francis University. He appeared in 21 games for the Cavaliers, making five starts, and finished his two-year stint with 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdown receptions.

Thedford has taken a circuitous route to the NFL as he started his college career as a defensive end at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Utah and converting to playing tight end.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, the 6-foot-6 and 325-pound Thedford has spent time with the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League, where he played tight end, and, most recently, with the Denver Broncos, who waived Thedford last week with an injury settlement as he is dealing with a hip flexor injury.

As for Haeg, the seven-year veteran joined the Browns in 2022 after playing four years with the Indianapolis Colts, one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a single season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up appearing in one game last season with the Cleveland, playing one snap on offense.

$500k of Haeg's $2.5m base salary is fully gtd (signed a 3-year deal worth $7.5m in March of 2022). https://t.co/ykL9p57H0x — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 5, 2023

The most notable part of Haeg’s release is that it clears $2 million in cap space for the moment, as only $500,000 of his $2.5 million base salary was guaranteed, which gives general manager Andrew Berry a little more room to work with in case he wants to add another player (“cough, DeAndre Hopkins, cough”) to the roster in the coming days.