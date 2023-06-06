Daily Dawg Chow 6/6: Jim Schwartz is setting the tone

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Two Browns on “The Ultimate Over-30 Team” (Jared Mueller) Stalwart Joel Bitonio and new addition Za’Darius Smith at the top of their positions in the NFL despite their age
- What does DeAndre Hopkins want? (Thomas Moore) Is it money? A chance at a ring? Or both? The answer could put the Browns at the front of the line for the free agent wide receiver, according to one analyst.
- The story of how Art Modell became owner of the Browns (Barry Shuck) Franchise was for sale with a Cleveland group ready to buy
- Browns add 2, subtract 1 from roster (Thomas Moore) Cleveland signs WR Ra’Shaun Henry and OT Hunter Thedford while also clearing $2M in salary cap space by releasing OT Joe Haeg.
- 2 Bills signings could take them out of DeAndre Hopkins running (Jared Mueller) Rumored in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, extending Ed Oliver, signing Leonard Floyd could end WR pursuit
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 things to watch during mandatory minicamp (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns have been conducting practices for the last two weeks under organized team activities, but those were voluntary and didn’t include the whole roster. That changes in minicamp, although players will still be padless and practice intensity will be fairly light.”
- Predicting The Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Room in 2023 (Orange And Brown Report) Series looking at how each Cleveland Browns position room is likely to develop over the next three years, today we are looking at offensive tackles in 2023
- Cleveland Browns projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft (Draft Kings) “By all means fantasy managers should still add a talent like Cooper, if given the chance, but the added depth to the roster may mean tempering expectations as a potential WR1 every week.”
- ‘He’s holding us to that standard’: Browns DC Jim Schwartz making his presence felt (ESPN) “The veteran coach and former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles has been tasked with revamping a Browns defense that finished 20th in efficiency last season.”
- The real expectations for the Browns’ defense (Youtube) Quincy Carrier puts a realistic spin on what actual improvements will be made in 2023
