The Cleveland Browns fanbase is unique, outspoken and from all over the world. The Browns Backers clubs are the staple of many communities (online and in real life) and the amount of support for the team has spawned many websites (like ours) and podcasts covering the Browns.
Stealing from our colleagues, we want to see if Cleveland fans really do come from everywhere. As a competitive person, I also want to see if we can cross off the most states and countries compared to other teams, especially the AFC North.
I want to take a census of where all of you hail from. You can share where you are from, or where you currently reside (or better, both!).
Meanwhile, I will take inventory of where everyone is coming from via the list below. All 50 United States are listed, and when someone in the comment section says they are from that state, it’ll be crossed off the list. Below that will be a running list of countries that people in the comment section say they hail from.
Let’s see how far our reach is!
United States
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Washington, D.C.
Puerto Rico
US Virgin Islands
Guam
Countries
Let’s hear it! Scroll down to the comment section below and share where you hail from:
