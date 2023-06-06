Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint, multiple vehicles stolen

As the Cleveland Browns begin minicamp, some unsettling news surrounding a number of players’ experiences in the area has been reported.

First, RB Demetric Felton had his car stolen this weekend then came news that CB Greg Newsome II and DT Perrion Winfrey were held up at gunpoint. Jewelry and Newsome’s vehicle were taken early Monday morning.

While the police report redacted the names of the victims, ESPN’s Jake Trotter has confirmed with a team source that Newsome and Winfrey were the victims. The police description of the robbery was included in Trotter’s report:

When they got to Newsome’s truck in a nearby parking lot, six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday. In addition to stealing jewelry, the suspects fled in Newsome’s truck.

While the team was practicing on the field Tuesday, Winfrey was inside the facility and posted this to social media:

Blessed to be alive we gotta be better as a society — ️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) June 6, 2023

Newsome posted this message on Twitter Monday night:

It’s a cruel world we live in — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023

Felton’s vehicle was reported stolen out of his apartment’s garage.

In January, QB Deshaun Watson had his truck stolen from a North Olmstead dealership along with four other vehicles.

Select players and coaches are expected to speak following the conclusion of minicamp Tuesday. HC Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts at the start of media availability: