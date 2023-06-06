Browns to face ‘old-school’ Seahawks this fall

Several teams in the NFL show up every week kitted out in what most reasonable people would call classic uniforms.

The Cleveland Browns naturally fall into that category now that they are back to their classy brown jerseys mixed with orange or white pants. As long as they don’t do something stupid like trot out orange jerseys in an attempt to look like the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns will always be one of the more stylish teams on NFL weekends.

Additional teams include the silver and black of the Las Vegas Raiders, the old-school look of the Green Bay Packers, the iconic blue and silver of the Dallas Cowboys, and the clean look of the Indianapolis Colts, just to name a few.

There are teams at the other end of the spectrum, naturally, like the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, who simply can’t get it together when it comes to dressing their players.

Then there are teams who have bad uniforms, probably realize they have bad uniforms, and are now turning to their past with plans to wear throwback uniforms that at the time may have not been well received, but given some distance (and compared to what the current squad is wearing) reflect a major improvement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one such team as they plan to bring back their incredibly awesome creamsicle uniforms for a handful of games this fall.

Alright everyone, it's the moment you've all been waiting for...



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their "Creamsicle" throwback uniforms. #Bucs #NFL #BuccoBruce



Story here: https://t.co/4BS0wBPI27 pic.twitter.com/PdRlvKx4HP — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 28, 2022

Interestingly enough, the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the league with the Buccaneers as expansion teams in 1976 and currently sport some of the league’s worst uniforms, are also turning back the uniform clock with plans to wear their 1990s-era uniforms for one game this fall.

And that game, the team announced on Tuesday, will come on October 29 against none other than the Browns.

Mark your calendars



Your 2023 Seahawks home game themes! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 6, 2023

It is nice of the Seahawks to select the game against the Browns as the one to showcase the throwbacks as it spares Browns fans from having to spend a Sunday afternoon viewing Seattle’s standard uniform.

And as a bonus, perhaps the Browns can pick up their first victory in Seattle since 1989, which is really the most important part of the day.