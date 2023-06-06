Breakdown of S Juan Thornhill’s contract with the Browns

By now, you should be getting pretty familiar with how Andrew Berry deploys his option bonuses and void years when structuring a contract. Next up on our list of contracts to review is S Juan Thornhill. You may think that because he only signed a 3-year deal worth $21 million, that his deal would be more straightforward. Technically, it’s more straightforward than DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s deal, but it still has the aforementioned components.

S Juan Thornhill’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Option Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Option Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,080,000 $1,184,000 $0 $2,264,000 2024 $1,500,000 $1,184,000 $1,100,000 $3,784,000 2025 $2,500,000 $1,184,000 $2,000,000 $5,684,000 2026 $0 $1,184,000 $2,000,000 $9,268,000 2027 $0 $1,184,000 $2,000,000 $0 2028 $0 $0 $2,000,000 $0 2029 $0 $0 $900,000 $0 Total $5,080,000 $5,920,000 $10,000,000 $21,000,000