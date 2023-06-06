Breakdown of S Juan Thornhill’s contract with the Browns

By now, you should be getting pretty familiar with how Andrew Berry deploys his option bonuses and void years when structuring a contract. Next up on our list of contracts to review is S Juan Thornhill. You may think that because he only signed a 3-year deal worth $21 million, that his deal would be more straightforward. Technically, it’s more straightforward than DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s deal, but it still has the aforementioned components.
S Juan Thornhill’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,080,000
|$1,184,000
|$0
|$2,264,000
|2024
|$1,500,000
|$1,184,000
|$1,100,000
|$3,784,000
|2025
|$2,500,000
|$1,184,000
|$2,000,000
|$5,684,000
|2026
|$0
|$1,184,000
|$2,000,000
|$9,268,000
|2027
|$0
|$1,184,000
|$2,000,000
|$0
|2028
|$0
|$0
|$2,000,000
|$0
|2029
|$0
|$0
|$900,000
|$0
|Total
|$5,080,000
|$5,920,000
|$10,000,000
|$21,000,000
- Thornhill has $14 million fully guaranteed on his deal. That consists of his 2023 base salary ($1.08 million), $5.92 million signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($1.5 million), and $5.5 million option bonus in 2024.
- Even though it’s a three-year deal, Thornhill’s signing bonus (and then option bonuses) extend over a five-year period. The contract voids automatically after the 2025 season, so that’s why a dead cap hit of $9.268 million is listed for 2026.
- There are no roster bonuses or incentives built into this deal.
- If Cleveland wanted to walk away from the deal, the most likely time to do it is in year three. With the guaranteed money, he’s definitely staying for two seasons. In 2025, Cleveland could cut him to save them from having to pay his $2.5 million base salary and his $4.5 million option bonus ($7 million in cap savings), but they would still absorb a cap hit of $7.952 million in 2025. They could also make him a post-June 1st cut that year, to take on a smaller cap hit in 2025, and shift the rest to 2026.
