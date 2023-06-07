Daily Dawg Chow 6/7: Greg Newsome & Perrion Winfrey carjacked, robbed

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Breakdown of S Juan Thornhill’s contract with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) Despite being a three-year deal, Thornhill’s contract still includes two option bonuses.
- Report: ‘Not be surprised’ if DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t sign with anyone soon (Jared Mueller) Browns, Hopkins rumors will likely continue until he signs somewhere
- Browns to face ‘old-school’ Seahawks this fall (Thomas Moore) Seattle will wear their 1990s-era throwbacks for the October game against Cleveland.
- Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint, multiple vehicles stolen (Jared Mueller) Cleveland Browns players including DeShaun Watson are having their vehicles stolen at an alarming rate.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns’ Greg Newsome, Perrion Winfrey robbed at gunpoint (USA Today) “According to the police report, Newsome and Winfrey left an area nightclub at roughly 2:15 a.m. Monday and drove to a nearby bar, parking a 2022 Dodge Ram in the adjacent lot. When one of the players returned to the car around 3:30, he was approached by six masked men, according to the report, and robbed of jewelry before the suspects fled in the truck.”
- Rodney McLeod happy to be reunited with ‘culture-shifter’ DC Jim Schwartz (clevelandbrowns.com) “Being with him in Philly, understanding the defense and knowing what type of man he is and coach, that also helped,” McLeod said. “So excited to be here, man. It’s a great deal of talent. Brings the best out of you each and every day.”
- 3 free agent linebackers the Cleveland Browns can target (Dawg Pound Daily) “nthony Walker is a proven leader on this team and Sione Takitaki played well in his increased role last season, but both finished the year on IR and are working their way back to health.”
- Deshaun Watson Shines First Day of Minicamp (Sports Illustrated) “Watson found Cooper multiple times throughout the day, including a few in traffic and tight quarters. Cooper was great for the Browns in his first season, looking to build on it and be even better this year. It helps that the Browns have so many viable targets in the passing game.”
- Is the AFC North actually good? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a critical look at all the teams in our division
