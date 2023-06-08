Daily Dawg Chow 6/8: Browns offense coming into focus

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Deshaun Watson’s confidence is returning (Thomas Moore) It is still early, but Cleveland’s quarterback is getting his on-field mojo working once again.
- When might the Browns sign Jedrick Wills to a contract extension? (Thomas Moore) Cleveland has the left tackle under contract for two more seasons, and one analyst predicts when the team might offer an extension.
- Small note could be a big sign toward a career year for Grant Delpit (Jared Mueller) Browns minicamp is all about the offense but Jim Schwartz’s defense has some exciting players
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What Deshaun Watson revealed about the Browns offense for 2023 (cleveland.com) “I would just say just the foundation and the structure of the offense is the same, but as we build and continue to get ready for the season, everything else is new,”
- What Did We Learn About Browns Offense Day 2 of Minicamp? (Sports Illustrated) “The press conferences after the second day of Cleveland Browns minicamp featured a number of questions to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb about where the offense is going.”
- Nick Chubb cherishes ‘blessing’ to follow in Jim Brown’s footsteps (clevelandbrowns.com) “After watching the film, Brown was high on Chubb, too. He sent Dorsey back an emphatic approval of Chubb, confirming the Browns’ beliefs that, if they pick Chubb, they were selecting a runner capable of producing the same bruising plays and electric speed Brown brought to the franchise for nine years.”
- 3 free agent defensive tackles the Cleveland Browns can target (Dawg Pound Daily) “While Hurst has sneaky upside to have a strong impact for Cleveland, these players undoubtedly have question marks. Hurst has an extensive injury history, Hill was unproductive for the Dallas Cowboys, Winfrey has faced recent legal trouble, and Elliott and Togiai have disappointed over multiple seasons already for the Browns.”
- The real expectations for Browns’ receivers (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down one of the most revamped position groups for 2023
