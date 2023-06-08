The slow trickle of NFL news at this point in time in the offseason is a welcomed thing. Generally speaking, the only big news in June and early July is bad news of an injury or some kind of off-the-field issue.

WR DeAndre Hopkins' free agency is a rare exception to this rule.

One piece of news is the NFL released the entire preseason schedule with dates and times so that fans can make plans. For the Cleveland Browns, the Hall of Fame Game, with team legend Joe Thomas getting inducted into the Hall that week, kicks things off.

Browns fans can now make plans since preseason games are scheduled on different days and times than normal.

Hall of Fame Game

Vs. Jets - Thursday, August 3rd, 8 PM

Week 1

Vs Commanders - Friday, August 11th, 7:30 PM

Week 2

@ Eagles - Thursday, August 17th - 7:30 PM

Week 3

@ Chiefs - Saturday, August 26th - 1:00 PM

With an extra preseason contest, it will be interesting how Cleveland uses these games. More and more, teams are moving away from starters seeing the field much at all until the final preseason contest and the Browns have been no different.

At a base level, preseason has become about players trying to make the roster, practicing things like pregame warmup routines, halftime processes and, mostly, keeping important players healthy.

Which preseason games are you hoping to attend? How much of preseason action do you tend to watch?