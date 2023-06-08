The Cleveland Browns had mostly a smooth offseason, especially compared to the last few, but it wasn’t perfect. DT Perrion Winfrey, who had discipline-related issues during his rookie season, being charged with a misdemeanor assault charge in April was the biggest off-the-field news story until this week.

This week, Greg Newsome and Winfrey were car-jacked at gunpoint and Demetric Felton had his car stolen from his apartment’s garage.

When minicamp opened for the Browns, Winfrey was not on the field. HC Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t comment on Winfrey’s status as the defensive tackle worked inside the facility and wasn’t on the field. Without any information from the team, there was social media speculation about Winfrey’s standing with the team.

On the third and final day of the mandatory minicamp, Winfrey was back on the field in Berea:

Perrion Winfrey is back practicing today after working inside the last 2 days #Browns pic.twitter.com/hh2vhgRKkY — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 8, 2023

Everyone is hoping that new DC Jim Schwartz will be able to bring the best out of the upgraded defensive line. With GM Andrew Berry adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Siaki Ika, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill to the defensive tackle room, the holdovers will have to fight for their spots. Along with Winfrey, Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai have a lot to prove after struggles the last couple of seasons.

Winfrey returning to the field today, his future with the team will be decided by his play.