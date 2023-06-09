Daily Dawg Chow 6/9: Browns restructure Harrison Bryant

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns ‘core’ ranked 11th best in the NFL with upside to ‘fly up the list’ (Jared Mueller) A lot riding on Deshaun Watson both on the field and in every ranking
- Report: Harrison Bryant agrees to new contract with Browns (Jared Mueller) Browns tight end will make less money but it is guaranteed now according to report
- Does the Vikings’ release of RB Dalvin Cook have any effect on the Browns’ Nick Chubb? (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ running back could see a similar fate in 2024.
- Perrion Winfrey’s minicamp status update (Jared Mueller) Browns minicamp ends Thursday with their second year defensive tackle joining the field
More Cleveland Browns news:
- The Cleveland Browns Have Questions at Each Tackle Spot (Orange And Brown Report) “Jack Conklin was one of Andrew Berry’s first marquee free-agent signings in 2020, agreeing to a three-year $42 million contract with the team. He had probably his best season in the NFL in 2020, making the All-Pro team for the second time in his career.”
- Cleveland Browns NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 (NESN) “With Watson missing a lot of football over the last few seasons, it wasn’t a surprise that he ultimately underachieved when he did start for Cleveland to close out the 2022-23 campaign.”
- Cleveland Browns: 4 best things to look forward to this season (Dawg Pound Daily) “Regardless, the Browns are gearing up for a potentially great season after they’ve added numerous players through free agency and trades.”
- Does Dalvin Cook Make Sense for Browns? (Sports Illustrated) “Cook has excelled as a zone runner with the Vikings. He’s coming off a solid season with 1,174 yards rushing, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.”
- National Media says “Browns is the Browns”?!? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines a recent media introspective on the Browns current rating
