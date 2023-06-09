Breakdown of TE Jordan Akins’ contract with the Browns

We’ve seen several players with option bonuses and void years built into their contracts, but now we have our first player in TE Jordan Akins who has a standard, straightforward contract. The Browns’ new tight end signed a 2-year deal worth $3.9 million.
TE Jordan Akins’ Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,100,000
|$315,000
|$150,000
|$1,565,000
|2024
|$1,490,000
|$315,000
|$510,000
|$2,315,000
|Total
|$2,590,000
|$630,000
|$660,000
|$3,880,000
- Akins has $1.73 million in guaranteed money, which includes his 2023 base salary ($1.1 million) and his $630,000 signing bonus.
- In 2023, he has a $10,000 per game roster bonus. Since he only played in 15 games last year, his likely to be earned amount toward the cap is $150,000 instead of the full $170,000. If he plays every game, that amount would be an adjustment against the Browns’ cap of $20,000 after the season.
- In 2024, Akins is set to have a $15,000 per game roster bonus. In addition, he’ll get a full $255,000 roster bonus if he is on the team on March 17, 2024.
- This contract is very cuttable if the Browns want to be one-and-done with Akins, as he would only have a dead cap of $315,000 next year. Keeping him would only be a cap hit of $2.315 million in 2024 against the cap.
- The Browns tweaked the contract of fellow tight end Harrison Bryant the other day, lessening his cap hit but giving him more guaranteed money.
