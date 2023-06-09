 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breakdown of TE Jordan Akins’ contract with the Browns

Cleveland’s tight end room has had quite a few adjustments from a cap perspective.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

We’ve seen several players with option bonuses and void years built into their contracts, but now we have our first player in TE Jordan Akins who has a standard, straightforward contract. The Browns’ new tight end signed a 2-year deal worth $3.9 million.

TE Jordan Akins’ Contract, Cap Hits Per Year

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit
2023 $1,100,000 $315,000 $150,000 $1,565,000
2024 $1,490,000 $315,000 $510,000 $2,315,000
Total $2,590,000 $630,000 $660,000 $3,880,000
  • Akins has $1.73 million in guaranteed money, which includes his 2023 base salary ($1.1 million) and his $630,000 signing bonus.
  • In 2023, he has a $10,000 per game roster bonus. Since he only played in 15 games last year, his likely to be earned amount toward the cap is $150,000 instead of the full $170,000. If he plays every game, that amount would be an adjustment against the Browns’ cap of $20,000 after the season.
  • In 2024, Akins is set to have a $15,000 per game roster bonus. In addition, he’ll get a full $255,000 roster bonus if he is on the team on March 17, 2024.
  • This contract is very cuttable if the Browns want to be one-and-done with Akins, as he would only have a dead cap of $315,000 next year. Keeping him would only be a cap hit of $2.315 million in 2024 against the cap.
  • The Browns tweaked the contract of fellow tight end Harrison Bryant the other day, lessening his cap hit but giving him more guaranteed money.

