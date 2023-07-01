 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/1/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

  • Will two former third-round picks find roles on the defense? (cleveland.com) - Andrew Berry’s first draft as Browns GM is reaching an inflection point. Outside of Jedrick Wills Jr., a first-round pick who had his fifth-year option picked up, the rest of the class is staring at free agency after this season. While second-round pick Grant Delpit and sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones both have clear paths to long futures in Cleveland, there are two third-round picks who come with a very large TBD next to their names.
  • Nick Chubb won’t ‘look at the numbers’ to gauge his impact on Cleveland Browns’ offense (Beacon Journal) - Nick Chubb’s 12th rushing touchdown of the 2022 season gave the Browns a Week 12 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was also the final rushing touchdown the All-Pro running back would score last season. Chubb acknowledges the facts. He also said it’s a fool’s errand to read anything more into those numbers than what they were last year.
  • Browns Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure ‘so happy’ to welcome Joe Thomas to Canton (clevelandbrowns.com) - Joe DeLamielleure didn’t need his former NFL team to draft Joe Thomas to become a fan of his game. As a Browns Hall of Famer and former guard who spent over a decade in the NFL from 1973-1985, DeLamielleure always had his eyes on the top offensive line talent in the league. When he watched games on TV, his focus would be trained on the trenches instead of whoever had the ball.
  • Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn’t think his production will be ‘hindered’ by Deshaun Watson (NFL.com) - An offseason filled with rumors of a wide-open offense in Cleveland led some to believe Nick Chubb might quickly become obsolete. The numbers aren’t exactly encouraging. While Chubb finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022, once Deshaun Watson took the field in Week 13, Chubb didn’t find the end zone once from then through the end of the campaign. Those totals don’t tell the whole story, though, according to Chubb.

NFL:

How much do you think NFL QBs can learn from helmet cams? What if you wore a cam at work all day, think you’d learn much about your job?

As always, you can join our great Chow Community in the comment section by scrolling below

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...