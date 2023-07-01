Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/1/23)

Dawgs By Nature:

Interview: Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (Barry Shuck) - The 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns was a miserable one for the linebacker group. As games fell off the calendar, more and more of them became injured. For some, the games they missed were substantial. There are those who feel that the Browns will need to bring in a new guy or two to compete this year. Fortunately, GM Andrew Berry had quality depth with this group and then was able to sign some linebackers who came in and attempted to fill the needs of the defense as the body count mounted.

Touring the Browns’ road cities: Indianapolis’ stadiums, cultural trail, and the Indy 500 (Chris Pokorny) - Our road cities tour continues with a look at Indianapolis, where the Browns will play the Colts in mid-October for their second road game of the season.

NFL free agency: 11 Browns remain unsigned from last year’s team (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns busy offseason has led to what looks like a much-improved roster. On paper. In June, almost July. On the field, the Browns have been here before. There has been expectations. There has been talent. There has been hype. There has been, mostly, failure.

Will two former third-round picks find roles on the defense? (cleveland.com) - Andrew Berry’s first draft as Browns GM is reaching an inflection point. Outside of Jedrick Wills Jr., a first-round pick who had his fifth-year option picked up, the rest of the class is staring at free agency after this season. While second-round pick Grant Delpit and sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones both have clear paths to long futures in Cleveland, there are two third-round picks who come with a very large TBD next to their names.

Nick Chubb won’t ‘look at the numbers’ to gauge his impact on Cleveland Browns’ offense (Beacon Journal) - Nick Chubb’s 12th rushing touchdown of the 2022 season gave the Browns a Week 12 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was also the final rushing touchdown the All-Pro running back would score last season. Chubb acknowledges the facts. He also said it’s a fool’s errand to read anything more into those numbers than what they were last year.

Browns Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure ‘so happy’ to welcome Joe Thomas to Canton (clevelandbrowns.com) - Joe DeLamielleure didn’t need his former NFL team to draft Joe Thomas to become a fan of his game. As a Browns Hall of Famer and former guard who spent over a decade in the NFL from 1973-1985, DeLamielleure always had his eyes on the top offensive line talent in the league. When he watched games on TV, his focus would be trained on the trenches instead of whoever had the ball.

Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn’t think his production will be ‘hindered’ by Deshaun Watson (NFL.com) - An offseason filled with rumors of a wide-open offense in Cleveland led some to believe Nick Chubb might quickly become obsolete. The numbers aren’t exactly encouraging. While Chubb finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022, once Deshaun Watson took the field in Week 13, Chubb didn’t find the end zone once from then through the end of the campaign. Those totals don’t tell the whole story, though, according to Chubb.

How QB helmet cams can give NFL teams an edge (ESPN) - What’s said in an NFL huddle, stays in the huddle. Unless, of course, the quarterback is wearing a helmet cam with audio capabilities.

Will Steelers be NFL’s top defense with healthy T.J. Watt? (NFL.com) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes collected his second career Associated Press Most Valuable Player last season, distancing himself from a field that included Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen. A case can be made, however, that no player was more valuable to his team than Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety (panthers.com) - The Panthers added another big body along the defensive line in advance of training camp. Free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth signed a one-year deal.

