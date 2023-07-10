Daily Dawg Chow 7/10: What should the expectations for David Njoku be for the 2023 season?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns offseason: Who is in, out at defensive tackle (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency, NFL draft brought in a lot of talent including Dalvin Tomlinson
- PFF simulates Browns 2023 season: Results are not what many would expect (Jared Mueller) The additions of Jim Schwartz, Bubba Ventrone and talented players doesn’t impact win total expectation
- Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/9/23) (Thomas Moore) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.
- Browns offseason: Who is in, out at defensive end (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency cost the team Chase Winovich while Jadeveon Clowney is still available
- 5 Cleveland Browns who are certified building blocks for the future (Dawg Pound Daily) “A number of major media outlets are predicting a breakout season in 2023 from Cleveland Browns second-year cornerback Martin Emerson, an absolute steal of a third-round pick a season ago. But after a rookie season that included 63 total tackles and 15 passes broken up, it’s clear that there’s no pending breakout for Martin Emerson.”
- The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line lacks an elite offensive tackle. (Factory of Sadness) “The combination of Bitonio and Wyatt has elevated the line to arguably the best unit the franchise has ever had over the last three to four years.”
- CBS Sports names Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns’ offensive X-factor for 2023 (Clemson Wire) “Yes, you read that right. The Cleveland Browns have a talented roster, and they have an opportunity to make a big statement in 2023 in one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions. “
- 3 Toughest Games for the Browns in 2023 (Sports Illustrated) “Anytime the Browns play the Ravens it is going to be a battle. It will be no different this year and it’s fair to expect the Ravens to be much better than last season. Lamar Jackson got paid, he has a new offensive coordinator that should allow them to open up their offense a bit, and they got him some more weapons such as wideout Odell Beckham Jr.”
- Will David Njoku live up to expectations in 2023? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines what the Browns tight end is likely to accomplish this upcoming season
