Browns offseason: Who is in, out at linebacker

The busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns has led to turnover and change at every position group on the roster. While the offensive line, defensive end and defensive tackle rooms look significantly different, the linebacker group has a lot of similarities.

On the field, it will be interesting if the changes in front of the linebackers, and health after losing most of the key players to injury last year, will give the group a chance to perform well.

Whether players were signed or left in NFL free agency, via trade or added in the NFL draft, the Browns roster looks significantly different going into training camp this month than it did when the 2022 NFL season ended. At the linebacker spot, that will mostly be due to health of players returning

While Cleveland fans are the best in the land, it can be easy to miss all of the changes that have happened in the Browns offseason.

After covering offensive line, defensive end and defensive tackle changes, we no take a look at the linebacker group:

Out

Tae Davis - Signed with Atlanta

Deion Jones - Remains a free agent

Reggie Ragland - Remains a free agent

Jermaine Carter Jr. - Remains a free agent

Re-signed

Anthony Walker Jr.

Sione Takitaki

Jordan Kunaszyk

In

Matthew Adams - Signed from Chicago

It is interesting that Cleveland did not draft a single linebacker this offseason. While a few undrafted players will have a chance to make the team, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the only linebacker expected to get significant playing time in 2023 that is under contract beyond this season. Whether it is on the 53-man roster or practice squad, the Browns may need UDFAs like Mohamoud Diabate and Charlie Thomas III to be a big part of the team’s future at the position.

In many ways, it is a make-or-break year for Tony Fields II and Jacob Phillips.