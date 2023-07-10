Browns have tons of players including 7 likely starters set for free agency at the end of the year

The 2023 NFL season finally is just around the corner. With training camp opening in a couple of weeks for all teams, we can smell the preseason action (and complaints about players barely playing, if at all).

For the Cleveland Browns, the 2023 season could be a make-or-break season. If PFF’s simulation is accurate, the Browns would likely be looking for a new general manager and head coach at the end of the season.

With the still before the storm of camp, it is a good time to look ahead a bit. We know that Cleveland could be as much as $60 million over the salary cap at the start of the 2024 offseason but we also know how easy it was to restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract this year to get a ton of cap space.

Next year, GM Andrew Berry will have a few contracts that could open up quite a bit of cap space for the team. The Browns will also have a huge number of free agents, including a few starters, heading into free agency (barring extensions during the year).

While we wait to see what the 2023 season looks like, a look ahead to the players set for free agency after this year:

S Grant Delpit

DE Za’Darius Smith

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

DT Jordan Elliott

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Sione Takitki

P Corey Bojorquez

S Rodney McLeod

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB AJ Green

LB Jacob Phillips

DT Trysten Hill

QB Josh Dobbs

LB Matthew Adams

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

OL Nick Harris

CB Mike Ford

OL Michael Dunn

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Maurice Hurst

WR Jakeem Grant

There are also a number of other players that are on the bubble to make the initial 53-man roster (as are some of the names above) that are set for free agency like OL Drew Forbes, RB John Kelly and OL Colby Gossett.

Which of the above players, starting with the ones that are likely starters at the top, are you most interested in the Browns extending this year to keep them from reaching the free agent market?