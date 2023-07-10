Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 6: San Francisco 49ers

As we inch closer to the start of training camp, we can start to get excited about actual football. For the Cleveland Browns, training camp will start in West Virginia creating a different experience than years past for fans.

As we prepare for the upcoming season, we are reviewing what opponents on the Browns schedule have gone through this offseason. NFL free agency and the NFL draft can really change a roster. So far, we have hit on Week 1, Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4 opponents, three of them coming from the AFC North and accounting for three more games later in the season.

With Cleveland’s bye week coming early in the year, Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers will come to town to face a well-rested Browns team. The offseason has mostly been about the quarterback position for Kyle Shanahan’s crew. Brock Purdy is expected to start once deemed healthy enough, Sam Darnold was brought in as a free agent this offseason and Trey Lance, who they gave up three first-round picks to acquire, is still on the roster.

What else has changed for the Niners this offseason?

49ers Departures

RT Mike McGlinchey

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Jimmie Ward

DL Hassan Ridgeway

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Maurice Hurst

DE Charles Omenihu

DE Samson Ebukam

TE Tyler Kroft

CB Emmanuel Moseley

S Tarvarius Moore

DE Jordan Willis

QB Josh Johnson

OL Daniel Brunskill

A lot of names but a lot of important players as well with McGlinchey and Ward leading the way. San Francisco looks to get younger with some of the players let go but losing depth on the offensive and defensive lines could make things tough as the season rolls on. In Week 6, maybe not as big of a deal.

49ers Additions

DT Javon Hargrave

DE Clelin Ferrell

QB Sam Darnold

OT Matt Pryor

OL Isaiah Oliver

K Zane Gonzalez

WR Chris Conley

CB Isaiah Oliver

QB Brandon Allen

In a lot of ways, San Francisco’s free agency process saw most of their resources go into getting Hargrave and hoping for breakout seasons from previously high picks in Darnold and Ferrell. Pryor and Oliver will need to help plug holes on the offensive line following departures this offseason.

49ers NFL Draft

S Ji’Ayir Brown

K Jake Moody

TE Cameron Latu

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

DE Robert Beal Jr.

LB Dee Winters

TE Brayden Willis

WR Ronnie Bell

LB Jalen Graham

Like Cleveland, San Francisco didn’t have a selection until the third round. Brown has the ability to step in, if needed, early and Moody will be their kicker after selecting him in the third round. After that, the Niners are hoping to develop players for the long term with so many selections from the fifth round on (six).

Offseason Overview

The 49ers are in that place in their championship window where they have to let talent go and hope younger players step up while being very strategic in free agency. Losing multiple starters is tough but the talent on the defensive line and Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme will be more than enough to keep them competitive.

Against Cleveland, it will be interesting to watch a very talented defensive line take on a very talented offensive line. How well Jedrick Wills does and how much help he is given could decide the game.