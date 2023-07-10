Browns fans think Nick Chubb will do the same or better statistically in 2023, even with Deshaun Watson

During our training camp preview on the running back position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans what type of statistical season they expect from Nick Chubb in 2023. 53% think he'll be about the same as last year, while 34% think he'll set career highs. Combined, that means 87% of fans think Chubb will have a terrific year statistically again. I never doubt Chubb’s ability, but if the team passes more, I don't expect him to match last year's numbers.

We asked a second poll in Part 1, which was whether Jerome Ford will win the backup role. A very high percentage -- 95% -- believe he will do so.

In Part 2 of our preview, we asked fans which running back they were most intrigued by between Demetric Felton, Hassan Hall, and Nate McCrary. Hall ran away with 68% of the vote, followed by Felton at 24%. Has a player who once had a ton of fan support after a great preseason game as a rookie (Felton) ever fallen so far out of favor?

Next up, we will look at the wide receiver position.