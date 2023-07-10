 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns fans think Nick Chubb will do the same or better statistically in 2023, even with Deshaun Watson

Capping off our running back preview for Browns training camp.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

During our training camp preview on the running back position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans what type of statistical season they expect from Nick Chubb in 2023. 53% think he'll be about the same as last year, while 34% think he'll set career highs. Combined, that means 87% of fans think Chubb will have a terrific year statistically again. I never doubt Chubb’s ability, but if the team passes more, I don't expect him to match last year's numbers.

Poll

How do you expect Nick Chubb’s stats to look this season?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    He will set career highs and blow everyone away again
    (59 votes)
  • 53%
    About the same as last year
    (94 votes)
  • 13%
    Not nearly as much as last year, because the Browns will have a heavier passing attack
    (23 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

We asked a second poll in Part 1, which was whether Jerome Ford will win the backup role. A very high percentage -- 95% -- believe he will do so.

Poll

Will Jerome Ford win the backup running back job?

This poll is closed

  • 94%
    Yes
    (142 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (8 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

In Part 2 of our preview, we asked fans which running back they were most intrigued by between Demetric Felton, Hassan Hall, and Nate McCrary. Hall ran away with 68% of the vote, followed by Felton at 24%. Has a player who once had a ton of fan support after a great preseason game as a rookie (Felton) ever fallen so far out of favor?

Poll

Which of these running backs are you most intrigued by?

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Demetric Felton
    (22 votes)
  • 68%
    Hassan Hall
    (63 votes)
  • 7%
    Nate McCrary
    (7 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

Next up, we will look at the wide receiver position.

