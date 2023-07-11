Daily Dawg Chow 7/11: Nick Chubb still expected to be awesome in 2023

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns fans think Nick Chubb will do the same or better statistically in 2023, even with Deshaun Watson (Chris Pokorny) Capping off our running back preview for Browns training camp.
- Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 6: San Francisco 49ers (Jared Mueller) Browns schedule returns in Week 6 after the team’s bye week in Week 5
- Browns have tons of players including 7 likely starters set for free agency at the end of the year (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency could be rough next offseason for GM Andrew Berry, Browns
- Community Convo: Best weather to attend a Browns game in? (Jared Mueller) Cleveland can get cold and snowy but is that the best weather for football?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns CB Greg Newsome II Sends Message to Northwestern Following Firing of Pat Fitzgerald (Sports Illustrated) “Newsome is a former first-round pick out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. Newsome spent three seasons in Evanston and played in just 17 games but showed plenty during that time to be selected early.”
- Roster Holes Browns Must Fill Before Training Camp (Bleacher Report) “Cleveland’s roster appears to be better now than it was at the start of the offseason. However, there are still some holes that could be filled. It has roughly $16.9 million in available cap space (per Over The Cap) that it could use to do so.”
- Joe Thomas’ former left guard teammates recall their memories of playing alongside the Hall of Famer (clevelandbrowns.com) “I didn’t have to coach him up at all because Joe just had it,” Steinbach said. “Back then, I remember me and the other linemen said that the way he studied, played and acted was like he was already a five-year veteran.”
- Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones Projected as ‘Bust’ in 2023 (heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns crowded the wide receiver room this offseason, which could prove fortuitous if any of the team’s top options struggle.”
- Why every team in the AFC North will fail in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines each AFCN team’s potentially fatal flaw(s)
