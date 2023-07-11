Myles Garrett among five predicted to likely break records this year

For years, Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has not only been the straw that stirs the drink on defense but, often, a one-man band on the defensive line. While Jadeveon Clowney was a big name and Sheldon Richardson provided some veteran help, Garrett has been THE pass rush for the Browns.

Last year, Garrett tied his own Cleveland single-season mark with 16 sacks. The next closest on the team was DT Taven Bryan with three. In 2021, Garrett once again had 16 sacks with Clowney adding in nine and no other defender having more than three. During the Browns playoff season in 2020, Garrett had “just” 12 sacks with Olivier Vernon at nine and Richardson at 4.5.

With DC Jim Schwartz brought in to replace Joe Woods, GM Andrew Berry has invested a ton in upgrading the defensive line around Garrett. Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst and Siaki Ika were brought in to beef up the interior while Za’Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should give the team their best pass rusher set in a while.

Not only will that help Garrett not have to carry the whole load but it is also predicted that he will break the single-season sack record in 2023. In a video on NFL Network, Brad Spielberger predicted Garrett to have “at least 23 sacks in 2023” while Bucky Brooks thinks DT Chris Jones could set the record.

Garrett is also just three sacks behind Bill Glass for the most sacks in team history and just a half a sack behind Clay Matthews in the unofficial record book. Officially, Garrett broke the record of 62.5 sacks in October of last year.

In the same video, WR Justin Jefferson and QB Justin Herbert were also mentioned as players who could set records this season.