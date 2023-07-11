NFL Supplemental Draft Results

Gone are the days of exciting NFL Supplemental Draft prospects, it seems. With the transfer portal available to college players, talented prospects are able to move to other schools instead of putting their hope into the Supplemental Draft.

For the first time since 2019, there were two players eligible for this version of the NFL draft: WR Milton Wright and WR Malachi Wideman.

Wright was considered the bigger of the two names as a former member of the Purdue Boilermakers while Wideman played with Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers. Wright’s testing numbers were somewhat surprisingly low while Wideman’s were not made widely available.

Instead of Bernie Kosar in the first round or Josh Gordon in the second, the Cleveland Browns joined the rest of the NFL in passing on selecting either Wright or Wideman:

No players were selected in today’s NFL supplemental draft, per source.



That means the two players eligible, Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman and Purdue WR Milton Wright, are now free agents. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2023

Both will likely get camp tryout invites but will have missed all of the offseason training activities and minicamps with those teams. In the past, those drafted in the Supplemental Draft have had a hard time catching up. Wright and Wideman will be given even less of a chance to make the team after going undrafted.