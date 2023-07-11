NFL playoff predictions: Browns to return to postseason with ‘one of the most stacked rosters’

Cleveland Browns fans don’t want to hear it, they want to see it. They want to see their team back in the playoffs. They want to see their expensive roster putting up points, stopping opposing offenses and putting a stranglehold on the AFC North.

Unfortunately, that isn’t possible for a couple of months so predictions, rankings and national opinions are what we are left with.

With all of the money and draft capital spent on the roster, GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski likely need to make the NFL playoffs in order to make certain their job is secure. Given the talent in the AFC, that might be harder than ever before but the Browns roster is setup for success.

As has been noted all offseason, it comes down to QB Deshaun Watson and the coaching. We know that Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper will be great at what they do. We know the offensive line is really good and the secondary has a lot of talent. We don’t know if Watson can recreate the magic form his 2020 season and whether the hiring of Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone, as well as a new offensive system, will be good enough.

According to Touchdown Wire of USA Today, Cleveland should be back in the playoffs in 2023:

Perhaps the biggest ‘elephant in the room’ in the league, the Browns have clearly built one of the most stacked rosters in the league and are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. Stars like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and many others make this a scary roster on any given Sunday.

Of the five teams listed in the piece, the New York Jets and Browns have the toughest roads back to the playoffs due to the conference and their divisions. The other three have easy division routes to making the postseason.

Almost everyone agrees that Cleveland has the roster in place to win, now it is time to prove it.