Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: WR Preview, Part 2

In Part 2 of our training camp preview on wide receivers for the Cleveland Browns, we look at Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz, and Jakeem Grant. You can find Part 1 here.

5. Cedric Tillman - Rookie WR

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215 lbs | Age: 23

Experience: Rookie | College: Tennessee

Even though the top three Browns receivers seem locked in to their spots, rookie Cedric Tillman has a chance to cause some disruption on the depth chart. Cleveland selected him with the 76th pick in this year's draft; but that represented the team's first selection in 2023 after having traded their first and second round picks away.

Tillman was taken higher than David Bell was last year, and higher than Anthony Schwartz was two years ago. In 2021, he had over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns with Tennessee. Dane Brugler pegs him as an outside receiver with good size, hands, and acceleration who can develop into a solid No. 2 receiver. His roster spot seems guaranteed, but we'll see how involved he is with the first-team offense in camp: will he make a contribution right away in 2023, or will he be more of a backup in case Amari Cooper or Donovan Peoples-Jones get hurt?

Click here for an in-depth look at Tillman.

Browns draft WR Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/mNzrFfX34R — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 29, 2023

Final Roster Odds: 100%

6. Marquise Goodwin - Speedy WR

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 185 lbs | Age: 32

Experience: 10 years | College: Texas

Marquise Goodwin might be entering his 10th season in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's lost speed -- I mean heck, I'm 34 years old and still really fast. Besides one 900+ yard season in San Francisco years ago, though, Goodwin has been a 20-catch, 350-yard type of receiver who threatens on the deep ball with his speed.

If it comes down to it, who would the Browns keep at this point for their speed: Goodwin, or Anthony Schwartz? Schwartz has the youth, but also the very questionable hands. Here is a clip of Deshaun Watson hooking up with Goodwin at minicamp:

Marquise Goodwin turning on the burners! pic.twitter.com/ck2t6QefZ4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 31, 2023

Watson previously said, "[He] opens up other guys underneath, the run game and also the intermediate and short game.” I don't think the Browns signed Goodwin as a camp body; there seems to be a legitimate vision to leveraging his speed to help open others up. Because of the team's depth, though, I'll put his odds at a coin flip only.

Final Roster Odds: 50%

7. Anthony Schwartz - Backup WR

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 186 lbs | Age: 22

Experience: 3 years | College: Auburn

Much like Demetric Felton, this sort of seems like the end of the road for Anthony Schwartz, right? I don't doubt how much he works at the position, but I think he's one of those players who can't quite get over the mental block of dropped passes in the heat of the moment, and that reputation sticks with you. Do you think the coaching staff wants to count on him with the game on the line?

Schwartz' best moment last hear was on an end-around -- and if there's a criticism I can have toward the Browns, it's that they tried too hard to utilize Schwartz as a normal wide receiver -- including one who catches passes over the middle -- as opposed to just letting him fly, catching screen passes, or using him as a runner. At this point, I feel like Marquise Goodwin has overtaken his role.

Final Roster Odds: 25%

8. Jakeem Grant - Special Teams WR

Height: 5-6 | Weight: 170 lbs | Age: 30

Experience: 8 years | College: Texas Tech

The Browns have had some rotten luck with the return specialists they've tried to sign in recent years, with Jakeem Grant being added a year ago, only to suffer a season-ending Achilles' injury in camp.

Grant is recovered for the 2023 season, but he's now further down the depth chart, and running back Jerome Ford handled kickoffs all of last year. Do you dedicate a roster spot for someone whose role would just be returning punts? Probably not. Grant can play receiver, and at 5'6", he can make people miss with his shiftiness. Here's an example of how the Bears used him on offense in 2021:

Losing Jakeem Grant stinks pic.twitter.com/OhdmFYcrm7 — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 16, 2022

Final Roster Odds: 20%

Poll Who sees more snaps in 2023? David Bell

Cedric Tillman vote view results 22% David Bell (5 votes)

77% Cedric Tillman (17 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now