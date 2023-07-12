Daily Dawg Chow 7/12: Does Sione Takitaki have a long future with the Cleveland Browns?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL playoff predictions: Browns to return to postseason with ‘one of the most stacked rosters’ (Jared Mueller) Browns 2023 season ending in the playoffs is necessary with this roster
- NFL Supplemental Draft Results (Jared Mueller) Neither eligible player was selected in the first supplemental draft since 2019
- Myles Garrett among 5 players predicted to likely break records this year (Jared Mueller) The single season sack record is within reach for Browns star Myles Garrett
- Dare to Dream: Perfect Super Bowl halftime show when Browns are in it? (Jared Mueller) When it finally happens, who do you want performing at a Browns Super Bowl halftime show?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Could Sione Takitaki stay with the Browns in the long term? (cleveland.com) “He signed a one-year contract extension in March. But how does he fit in the long-term plans for the Browns?”
- 3 false narratives about the Cleveland Browns in 2023 (Factory of Sadness) “Even though there is a lot to be excited about for the 2023 Cleveland Browns, these false narratives still exist.”
- Analyst Says He Is Not Worried About Leadership With Browns This Season (Browns Nation) “For years, the Cleveland Browns have been somewhat directionless. The team lacked some strong voices in the locker room, but that’s no longer the case”
- Ohio High School Football Hopes Deshaun Watson’s 7-on-7 Tournament Thrives, Grows (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson hosted a 7-on-7 tournament that has a chance to be valuable for high school football in Ohio.”
- Are NFL Head Coaches overrated? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier evaluates the actual effectiveness of coaching in the big league
