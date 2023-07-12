Hard Knocks decision will bring extra Browns coverage this year

The Cleveland Browns experience when “Hard Knocks” came to town was mostly forgettable. There were a few memorable moments from RB Nick Chubb not being recognized, Hue Jackson driving the bus and having a few Freddie Kitchens highlights but, otherwise, it was not overly meaningful.

This year, it seemed that most teams didn’t want to be involved with Hard Knocks. The idea of a distraction and not having control over information going out in the shows are two of the major reasons why.

Yet to be confirmed but the NFL has selected the New York Jets for this year’s addition. Needless to say, the Jets had no interest in being a part of it but Browns fans will now have a little extra coverage of their team.

With Cleveland and New York facing off in the Hall of Fame Game, Browns fans will want to tune into at least the episode covering that game. Given that Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko are going into the Hall of Fame from those two teams, it is likely Hard Knocks provides even more coverage of that event as well.

As we know, Cleveland fans will devour almost anything related to their football team. Perhaps Hard Knocks will pick up on an interesting conversation between Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett. Maybe we get a sneak peek into what Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson want to see in a specific play.

With a majority of star players unlikely to see the field between the Jets and Browns, the sideline coverage from Hard Knocks could give us the most interesting details from that game.

Will you watch this year’s Hard Knocks more than the episode where some Browns intel could be?