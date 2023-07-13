Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: WR Preview, Part 3

In Part 3 of our training camp preview on wide receivers for the Cleveland Browns, we look at Mike Harley, Daylen Baldwin, Jaelon Darden, and Ra’Shaun Henry. You can read Part 2 here.

9. Mike Harley - Backup WR

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180 lbs | Age: 25

Experience: 1 year | College: Miami

Mike Harley signed with the Browns in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He had an impressive training camp, showcasing his skills as a slot receiver. He finished the preseason with 6 catches for 68 yards, and he also worked on return duties.

Harley spent all of last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. Cleveland went out and traded for Elijah Moore this year, so that limits Harley's ability to make the roster. If Moore gets hurt, though, Harley could be the next man up to be utilized in that role, making him a good practice squad candidate again.

Final Roster Odds: 5%

10. Daylen Baldwin - Backup WR

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 212 lbs | Age: 23

Experience: 1 year | College: Michigan

The Browns signed Daylen Baldwin last August as an undrafted free agent. Like Mike Harley, Baldwin ended up stashed on the practice squad almost all year. Unlike Harley, Baldwin has a much bigger frame, one that is more conducive for competing as a backup outside receiver role.

From a numbers game standpoint, it's hard to imagine anyone in today's preview doing enough in camp to eclipse the players from Part 2. However, Baldwin was called up in Week 15 of last season, and had a moment where he caught back-to-back targets from Deshaun Watson, only to never be beard from again:

I want to see more of WR Daylen Baldwin moving forward. Called up from the practice squad for his first NFL regular season game had 2 catches for 25 yards. For a team that needs more talent at the position he should be given more of a look #Browns. pic.twitter.com/neSNIQklwt — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) December 20, 2022

Baldwin figures to be another candidate for the practice squad.

Final Roster Odds: 5%

11. Jaelon Darden - Backup WR

Height: 5-8 | Weight: 175 lbs | Age: 24

Experience: 3 years | College: North Texas

Jaelon Darden was a 4th round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He only caught 8 passes for 69 yards in two years with the Buccaneers. They waived him in early December of 2022, and the Browns claimed him off waivers.

Darden was the Browns' punt returner for two games, having 2 returns for 25 yards. With Tampa Bay last year, he averaged 10.6 yards per punt return, an average that had to of intrigued Cleveland. Darden's direct competiton is Jakeem Grant, and there's a chance that neither make the roster.

WR Jaelon Darden is a player to watch for the #Browns as potential darkhorse candidate to make the roster according to @AkronJackson. pic.twitter.com/8N4M1xijEN — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) June 9, 2023

Final Roster Odds: 5%

12. Ra’Shaun Henry - Backup WR

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190 lbs | Age: 25

Experience: 1 year | College: Virginia

Last on the list is Ra'Shaun Henry, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Carolina Panthers (and later the Falcons) last offseason. Henry had 2 catches for 15 yards. He is a recent addition to the Browns after the Falcons had parted ways with him in May.

I don't know much about Henry, although it sounds like his size is an attractive feature for the coahing staff.

Final Roster Odds: <5%