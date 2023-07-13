Daily Dawg Chow 7/13: DeShaun Watson excited about Amari Cooper in 2023

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- HoF semifinalists include two deserving Browns (Thomas Moore) It is time for LB Clay Matthews and HC Marty Schottenheimer to be honored as part of the Class of 2024.
- Hard Knocks decision will bring extra Browns coverage this year (Jared Mueller) The New York Jets were chosen to be covered, Hall of Fame Game with Browns will provide more access
- Close game failures, only Bears worse, doomed Browns in 2022 (Jared Mueller) 2-6 in one score games falls on coaching
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: WR Preview, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) A lot of speed among this group.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp (Bleacher Report) “While there may not be any blockbuster deals on the horizon for the Browns, they could either better their roster with a move or trade from an area of depth in order to improve their draft capital.”
- Should the Browns target LB Rashaan Evans? (cleveland.com) “If the Browns were to add to their already revamped defense, there are multiple options to consider. But the one option that stands out is Rashaan Evans.”
- Should Donovan Peoples-Jones be a priority for the Cleveland Browns? (Dawg Pound Daily) “Since then, DPJ has grabbed 109 passes on 174 targets for 1,740 yards and eight touchdowns. For a sixth-round pick, those are some excellent numbers, but is DPJ even better than we think or just good based on his draft status?”
- Deshaun Watson expects ‘tight’ chemistry with Amari Cooper in second season with Browns (nfl.com) “Amari’s going to be good,” Watson told Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com at the QB’s inaugural high school 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday. “He’s a guy that’s a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight.”
- Three major Browns players to worry about (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies three guys he’s concerned about in 2023
