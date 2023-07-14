Daily Dawg Chow 7/14: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo wants to win a Super Bowl

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: WR Preview, Part 3 (Chris Pokorny) Finishing off the Browns’ wide receiver group.
- One that got away: Browns “biggest mistake” goes back further than you might imagine (Jared Mueller) The great Len Dawson is a Kansas City Chiefs legend and the Cleveland Browns biggest mistake
- Despite former teammate’s comments, Myles Garrett isn’t paid to be a vocal leader (Jared Mueller) Malik Jackson’s opinion matches many fans’ thoughts on the Browns best defender
- Browns defender tabbed as one of the 5 “biggest winners” of the NFL offseason (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency and the NFL draft have brought Myles Garrett reinforcements
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns DE Claims He’s Ready To Win A Super Bowl (Browns Nation) “When a player breaks out in Houston, the word doesn’t spread as far as it might from more successful teams.”
- Cleveland Browns 2023 Roster: 3 Big Surprises (Dawg Pound Daily) “So far all we are hearing is how great Deshaun Watson looks after struggling slightly last year, but there are still many questions to be answered.”
- Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties (clevelandbrowns.com) “Their additions should help Delpit, who enjoyed a career-best season a year ago, step into a larger role as a box safety who plays closer to the line of scrimmage to disrupt plays rather than playing deep — although Schwartz has said he’ll rotate safeties across all roles and could deploy three-safety packages at times.”
- The Big Picture: Is the Glass Half Full or Half Empty for the Cleveland Browns at Cornerback? (Orange and Brown Report) “The team didn’t make a significant move at cornerback, adding special teams ace Mike Ford in free agency and drafting Greg Newsome’s Northwestern teammate Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round.”
- What we need to see from DeShaun Watson in Training Camp (Youtube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Jake Burns and they discuss what the optimal look for the Browns’ starter should be coming up
