Joe Thomas exhibit set up at the Hall of Fame: Photo, video included

In just over three weeks, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets face off in the kickoff to the NFL’s preseason. The Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio is even more exciting this year for Browns and Jets fans as players from both teams are inducted into the Hall of Fame just two days later.

For New York, CB Darrelle Revis and DL Joe Klecko will get the honor while Cleveland will get to celebrate one of the greatest in their franchise’s history, OL Joe Thomas. The crowd should be huge for Thomas who played his entire career for the Browns.

Preparations for the big event have been underway for awhile now including the Hall of Fame sharing the new exhibit that they have put up for all of the new inductees. Here we see Thomas’:

For Hall of Famer No. 369, @joethomas73. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/wFKo0gQv5g — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 13, 2023

The exhibit includes not only his jersey and helmet but gloves, shoes to commemorate Thomas’ NFL record 10,363 consecutive snap streak and the neck of the guitar from when Thomas smashed it as the team’s Dawg Pound captain in 2022.

At the bottom left, in the video above, we see a notebook with what looks to be offensive terminology. Students of the game and film buffs will love to see what kind of notes Thomas was willing to share with the world.