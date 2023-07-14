Browns fans think Marquise Goodwin is a roster lock, and Elijah Moore will have a big year

During our training camp preview on the wide receiver position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans who would have the better statistical season by the end of 2023. Despite almost having 1,000 yards last year, it wasn't Donovan Peoples-Jones; 62% of fans voted for Elijah Moore to out-perform him.

Poll Which receiver will have the better statistical season by the end of 2023? 37% Donovan Peoples-Jones (83 votes)

62% Elijah Moore (137 votes) 220 votes total

In Part 2 of our preview, we first asked fans would receive more reps this year between David Bell and Cedric Tillman. Tillman received 70% of the votes, which is a significant amount of belief fans have in him.

Poll Who sees more snaps in 2023? 29% David Bell (80 votes)

70% Cedric Tillman (191 votes) 271 votes total

We also asked fans which of three receivers they think will make the roster. 97% of fans think Marquise Goodwin will make the team. Only 6% think Anthony Schwartz will make it. Lastly, 39% of fans think Jakeem Grant will lock up a spot.

Poll Which wide receivers will make the 53-man roster? 4% Marquise Goodwin and Anthony Schwartz (14 votes)

35% Marquise Goodwin and Jakeem Grant (119 votes)

0% Anthony Schwartz and Jakeem Grant (0 votes)

55% Marquise Goodwin only (183 votes)

0% Anthony Schwartz only (1 vote)

0% Jakeem Grant only (3 votes)

1% All of them (5 votes)

1% None of them (6 votes) 331 votes total

In Part 3 of our preview, we asked fans which of the four receivers on the far back end of the roster they are most intrigued by to make the roster if someone did. 49% of fans picked Daylen Baldwin, followed by Jaelon Darden (24%), Mike Harley (21%), and Ra'Shaun Henry (6%).

Poll If you could pick one receiver to make the roster, who would it be? 21% Mike Harley (25 votes)

48% Daylon Baldwin (58 votes)

24% Jaelon Darden (29 votes)

5% Ra'Shaun Henry (7 votes) 119 votes total

Next up, we will look at the tight end position.