Browns chosen as team’s “building blocks” are not inspiring in the big picture

There are so many ways to analyze professional sports that fans are inundated with charts, rankings and analysis at every turn. We appreciate the perspectives that all of the different pieces of information provide but sometimes it can feel overwhelmed or forced.

When looking at the Cleveland Browns roster, it is clear that the team is stacked with talent from top to bottom. Unless QB Deshaun Watson plays up to his previous standard and contract, none of that will matter. Unless the coaching staff is actually upgraded, even Watson having great play may not be enough.

While the Browns roster is loaded, perspective is important. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has brought in talent at many levels of the team but many of those players are on short-term deals and may not be a part of the team’s future.

Pro Football Focus provided a different way of analyzing rosters by looking at the three players each team would build around. With Watson’s poor play last season, there was no way he could be on the list which left PFF to choose:

EDGE Myles Garrett CB Denzel Ward WR Amari Cooper

Garrett was going to be on the list for certain and would make every team in the NFL’s top three players list. After the defensive end, things get less inspiring quickly.

While Ward is a very good cornerback, he has an injury history that is a red flag. Cooper, for all his talent, is on his third team and could be looking at a fourth after the 2023 season when he will be 30 years old.

One great player, one oft-injured player and a player that could be gone in a year or two is not an inspiring trio when you compare it to others on their list. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson is a much more electric group and younger. Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater also boast a higher upside than Cleveland’s threesome.

In the end, if Watson elevates his game to where many expect, the Browns list quickly vaults much higher. It would be helpful if a player on a rookie contract (Jedrick Wills, Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, etc) elevated their game to the point that they could join the trio as well.

Until that happens, the lack of true top-end, elite, proven talent on Cleveland’s roster will create concern as they attempt to compete with the top of the AFC.

Who would be your top three Browns to build around? Do you think Watson will play well enough to join after this season?