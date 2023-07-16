Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/16/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- It seems the story of Johnny Football just won’t die (Barry Shuck) - Ever since they became the new Browns in 1999, the franchise has constantly searched for an ace quarterback. In the new summer series of “Untold”, Netflix dives into anthology stories about the doping scandal of Victor Conte, the Florida Gators’ road to the top, despised boxer Jake Paul, and former Cleveland Browns signal-caller Johnny Manziel and his flying circus. The Manziel episode will air on August 8.
- Browns chosen as team’s “building blocks” are not inspiring in the big picture (Jared Mueller) - Cleveland’s roster is stacked, but choosing just three players to build around gives it a different perspective.
- Browns fans think Marquise Goodwin is a roster lock, and Elijah Moore will have a big year (Chris Pokorny) - As part of our training camp preview on the wide receiver position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.
- HoF semifinalists include two deserving Browns (Thomas Moore) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists on Wednesday who are eligible for enshrinement as senior members of the Class of 2024. In that group of 60 seniors, coaches and contributors are two former members of the Cleveland Browns who are overdue for a place among the game’s best.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns training camp preview: Can Jim Schwartz unlock Myles Garrett, D-line? (Beacon Journal) - No group on either side of the football may have benefitted more from the Browns’ various offseason changes than the defensive line. The biggest benefit had nothing to do with players at the position, but with the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
- Which Browns players could help your fantasy football team? (cleveland.com) - It’s July, which officially means training camp is just days away. But it’s also fantasy football draft season.
- Browns need more out of $230 million QB Deshaun Watson (Yahoo Sports) - Deshaun Watson was in an unwinnable situation last season. Watson did that to himself, and the many tales of his off-field conduct don’t lead to any sympathy. But if we’re looking at it just from the scope of being the Cleveland Browns quarterback, there’s no way Watson could have succeeded last season.
- Browns K Cade York on lessons learned, new mentality and why his confidence never wavers (The Athletic $$) - Cade York is not a robot, and in no way does the Browns’ second-year kicker believe he can just automatically program himself to make every 50-something-yard bomb he’s asked to make. But York is taking a robotic approach to leave his feelings — and the volatile nature of his rookie season — behind.
NFL:
- 5 coaches set for coordinator roles in 2024 (Last Word on Sports) - The coaching cycle remains one of the more underrated aspects every off-season. Opportunities for young coaches to continue their careers and join some incredible staffs. They may not receive head coach offers this February, but will inevitably become targets by general managers in the future. Four out of the five new head coach hires this offseason were coordinators last year. They will most certainly be in the running for coordinator positions for next season.
- Joe Mixon restructures deal to stay with Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN) - The Bengals are keeping starting running back Joe Mixon. The Bengals agreed to restructure Mixon’s contract to keep him for the upcoming season, his agent, Peter Schaeffer, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon had a $9.4 million nonguaranteed base salary for this season and represented a $12.8 million hit against the salary cap.
- Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate? (NFL.com) - Viewed as a generational talent when he was taken at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence’s rookie year was lost in the ruins of a disastrous season. His second-season response was one of historical precedence.
Since both are linked above, who has a bigger impact on the 2023 season: Jim Schwartz or Deshaun Watson? Join the Chow Community in the comment section below to share your thoughts:
