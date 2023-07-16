Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/16/23)

Dawgs By Nature:

5 coaches set for coordinator roles in 2024 (Last Word on Sports) - The coaching cycle remains one of the more underrated aspects every off-season. Opportunities for young coaches to continue their careers and join some incredible staffs. They may not receive head coach offers this February, but will inevitably become targets by general managers in the future. Four out of the five new head coach hires this offseason were coordinators last year. They will most certainly be in the running for coordinator positions for next season.

Joe Mixon restructures deal to stay with Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN) - The Bengals are keeping starting running back Joe Mixon. The Bengals agreed to restructure Mixon’s contract to keep him for the upcoming season, his agent, Peter Schaeffer, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon had a $9.4 million nonguaranteed base salary for this season and represented a $12.8 million hit against the salary cap.

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate? (NFL.com) - Viewed as a generational talent when he was taken at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence’s rookie year was lost in the ruins of a disastrous season. His second-season response was one of historical precedence.

