Daily Dawg Chow 7/17: Stump Mitchell thinks Nick Chubb can lead the league in rushing

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- DeAndre Hopkins free agency finally ends, will face Browns in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Hopkins will reportedly sign with the Titans, face his friend Deshaun Watson, Browns in Week 3
- TE Evan Engram’s new contract, stats compared to Browns TE David Njoku (Jared Mueller) Both tight ends entered the league in 2017, Engram signed an extension after getting franchise tagged
- Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/16/23) (Thomas Moore) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Stump Mitchell Makes His Thoughts Clear About Nick Chubb’s Abilities (Browns Nation) “Running backs coach Stump Mitchell says that there isn’t a lot for Chubb to improve on, but he did identify one way he can improve his efficiency, which is already otherworldly, so that he can lead the NFL in rushing yards in 2023.”
- 3 contract decisions that will pay off for Cleveland Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “And the Cleveland Browns need to win some games. The AFC North is certainly expected to belong to the Cincinnati Bengals by most people this season, but the Cleveland Browns might be knocking on that door as well.”
- Browns Guards Ranked Amongst the Best in the NFL (Sports Illustrated) “Heading into year No. 10, Bitonio is still thought of as a top-five guard in the NFL. For the last couple of years, he has been playing the best ball of his career with two All-Pro nods to show for it. Bitonio has been to the last five Pro Bowls and doesn’t look to be slowing down.”
- Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Key players rehabbing leave question at linebacker (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns enter camp with a roster capable of challenging for an AFC playoff berth, maybe even an AFC North title. However, there are also questions abounding at each position.”
- DeShaun Watson’s six games last year were actually good? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some comments made on previous videos
Would Nick Chubb leading the league in rushing mean that he was used properly?
Loading comments...