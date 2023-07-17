HoF reveals order of enshrinement speeches

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 enshrinement weekend in August was already going to be a special occasion with the Cleveland Browns taking part in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.

But the weekend got even more epic on Monday when the hall revealed the order of this year’s enshrinement speeches and made the best possible choice for the ceremony’s closing act.

COMING AUGUST 2: DBN sit down with Browns Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas!

Joe Thomas, who spent his entire 11-year career as the anchor of Cleveland’s offensive line at left tackle, will be the final speaker among the nine honorees in what is sure to be a memorable day in Cleveland sports.

The enshrinement ceremony will begin on August 5 at noon with Zach Thomas of the Miami Dolphins taking the stage and be presented by Jimmy Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Thomas’ head coach with the Dolphins. The order from there, with each presenter, will be:

The ninth and final speaker will be @Browns great and first ballot Hall of Famer @joethomas73. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/ESAotdVp6u — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 17, 2023

The event will include video tributes to Coryell, who passed away in 2010, and Riley, who passed away in 2020. The 87-year-old Howley will be represented by his son, Scott.

Enshrinees are encouraged to keep their remarks to a maximum of 10 minutes, but given that the crowd will be filled with raucous Browns fans, it is hard to see Thomas being able to meet that suggestion.

The enshrinement ceremony will be televised by ESPN and the NFL Network. A limited number of tickets are still available on the hall’s website.