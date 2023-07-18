Daily Dawg Chow 7/18: Browns’ legend Joe Thomas gets his HOF jacket

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Franchise tag value making Nick Chubb’s extension the exception to RBs getting paid rule (Jared Mueller) Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs & Tony Pollard had their franchise tag deadlines pass without extensions
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: TE Preview, Part 1 (Chris Pokorny) Looking at the Browns’ top three tight ends.
- HoF reveals order of enshrinement speeches (Thomas Moore) Browns legend Joe Thomas will be the final speaker in what should be a memorable day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
- History of Browns first training camp: Bowling Green State University (Barry Shuck) Newly-minted franchise wanted a quaint, secluded college setting
- WATCH: Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Receives Hall of Fame Jacket (Sports Illustrated) “As a member of the Browns, Thomas was a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient and six-time All-Pro in his 10 seasons. He holds the record for most consecutive snaps played at 10,363.”
- Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill given same Madden 24 rating (Browns Wire) “The Browns also had two more safeties rated in Bubba Bolden and D’Anthony Bell. Here are the ratings for the safeties currently on the roster for the Browns.”
- Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to ‘make a big comeback’ after recovery from torn ACL (nfl.com) “I am excited,” Takitaki said on an episode of Best Podcast Available, via the team’s website. “The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can.”
- What’s next for the Browns with 2023 training camp kicking off this week (cleveland.com) “Yeah, I don’t know how the weather is,” guard Joel Bitonio said during minicamp last month. “It seems probably hotter than here. So that was my main thing and my wife’s like, you’re going to be gone for 10 days now? So that’s a little bit tough too. But we’ll see.”
- Browns need Perrion Winfrey and Siaki Ika to step up (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a critical look at the Browns’ interior DL situation
